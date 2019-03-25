|
Gerald A. Gangloff
METAMORA - Gerald A. Gangloff, 95, of Metamora, IL, passed away at 11:05 a.m. on Saturday, March 23, 2019, at Snyder Village in Metamora.
He was born on March 15, 1924, in Metamora, IL, to Henry L. and Susan J. (Scheirer) Gangloff. He married Laurina C. Kiesewetter on September 18, 1947, at St. Mary of Lourdes Catholic Church in rural Metamora. She passed away on July 23, 1977. Gerald then married Alfredda B. (Hensley) Waldschmidt on September 23, 1983, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Metamora. She passed away on December 6, 2013.
Surviving are children, Doug (Kathy) Gangloff, Al (Kathy) Gangloff, Karen (Roy) Winnett and Laure (Chuck) Heinzmann, all of Metamora; step-daughter, Kristi (Duane) Blumenshine of Washington; ten grandchildren; twenty great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; five step-grandchildren; and two step-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by son, Paul; step-daughter Vicki; granddaughter, Kara; two brothers; and one sister.
Gerald was a life-long farmer, a home construction contractor and a life-long member of St. Mary's Catholic Church. He was the last living charter member of the Knights of Columbus Lady of Sorrows Council No. 3060 in Metamora and twice Grand Knight of the council.
A funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 28, 2019, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Metamora, with Father Vien Van Do officiating. Recitation of the Rosary will be held at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at Mason Funeral Home Metamora Chapel, with visitation to follow from 5 to 7 p.m., also at the funeral home. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery in Metamora.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to St. Mary's Catholic Church, 415 West Chatham Street, Metamora, IL 61548; or Snyder Village Resident in Need Fund, 1200 East Partridge Street, Metamora, IL 61548.
Online condolences at www.masonfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 25 to Mar. 27, 2019