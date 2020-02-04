|
Gerald Anthony Hill
METAMORA - Gerald "Jerry" Anthony Hill, 85, of Metamora, IL, passed away on Saturday, February 1, 2020, at his home in Metamora, IL.
Jerry was born on July 4, 1934, in Princeville, IL, to Jeremiah and Catherine (McIntyre) Hill. He was united in marriage to Leticia Maria dela Rosa Enriquez (his Bebé) on November 21, 1957, in Manila, The Philippines. He was a beloved and devoted husband and father. He loved sharing stories of his youth and time in the U.S. Navy. From a very young age, Jerry modeled a committed work ethic and commitment to his faith and family that he passed to each of his six children. He was active in his church, his kids' activities and his community.
Jerry served in the U.S. Navy as a Disbursing Clerk from 1954 to 1958 and was stationed in Sangley Point, The Philippines. There, he met his bride, but he needed permission from the Navy to marry a foreign national. Before his Commanding Officer would authorize the marriage, he required Jerry to get a letter from his mother giving her consent. When his enlistment was up, they returned to central Illinois and began their family. Jerry and Leticia raised their family in Chillicothe, IL. Their six children were involved in football, baseball, basketball, cross country, track, band, 4-H, school plays and musicals and church activities. Despite owning his own business and working long hours, Jerry managed to be involved in all their activities, even making time to play catch or go fishing.
His affinity for puzzles, trivia and word games earned him a spot on the game show, "Wheel of Fortune." He was also part of the inaugural Greater Peoria Honor Flight, where he was accompanied by his daughter, Mary, a veteran herself.
Jerry could be a bit ornery; quick to give someone a hard time, but always in good humor. He could take a joke as good as he could give one. No matter where he went, someone would know him, feel comfortable joking with him and was always pleased to see him.
Jerry kept score at the high school basketball games; he was a referee for volleyball games and track meets and an umpire for little league and community softball leagues. After he retired from the Chillicothe Police Department in 1997, where he served as a 911 Dispatcher, he continued to serve his community, volunteering at retirement communities and the American Legion Post 2. Service was a hallmark of his life; to his family, friends, church, community and country.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Sherman and Bernard; and sister, Rita.
He is survived by his brother, Mark (Burne) Hill; his wife, Leticia; their six children, Theresa (Michael) Grochowsky, John (Chris) Hill, Steve Hill, Michael (Christine) Hill, Mary (Chris) Ringer and Patrick (Jeana) Hill; 17 grandchildren; and 4 great-grandchildren.
A funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at 10 a.m. at St. Mary of the Woods Catholic Church in Princeville. Officiating will be Monsignor James Kruse and Father Joseph Mary Brown. Visitation will be held on Friday, February 7, 2020, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Weber-Hurd Funeral Home in Chillicothe, with Rosary prayers at 6 p.m. Burial with military honors will be at St. Mary of the Woods Catholic Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Greater Peoria Honor Flight, St. Mary's of the Woods in Princeville, IL, or the American Legion Post 2 in Peoria, IL.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 4 to Feb. 6, 2020