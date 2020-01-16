|
|
Gerald "Jay" Arnold Jr.
PEORIA - Gerald "Jay" Frank Arnold Jr. of Jonesboro, Arkansas, passed from this life Wednesday January 15, 2020 at NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital with his family by his side. He was born in Peoria, Illinois on October 27, 1964 and raised by Butch and Mary Phillips.
Jay has spent the last two and a half years living in Jonesboro, Arkansas, after coming from Searcy. He attended Nettleton Baptist Church. He served 13 years in the United States Air Force and an additional 15 years serving in the United States Army. Jay was very passionate about other veterans and his country that he served. Later in Jay's life he became a caregiver of others who needed assistance. Jay was a great provider for his family. He was mostly known for always making folks laugh and trying to provide for others in any way that he could. The last seven years, after being diagnosed with cancer, really changed his outlook on life and the importance of family.
In addition to his parents, Butch and Mary Phillips, Jay was preceded in death by his sister, Teresa Arnold.
Jay is survived by his wife Marisa of seventeen years, of the home; children, Jonathan Arnold, Alyssa and Eugene Carter, Teresa and Devin Dollar, Shelby Newsome, Hunter Arnold, Adam Moore, stepson; all of Arkansas; Grandchildren, Collins, Preston, Laurel Arnold, Makaylin Akins, Easton Carter, Oakley Eilers, Elijah and Boston Dollar, all of Arkansas; brothers and sisters, Deborah and Steve McCann, Jeff and Angie Arnold, Janni Phillips, Rob and Kim Phillips, Steve and Sara Phillips, and many loved nieces and nephews, all of Illinois.
A visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Friday, January 17, 2020 at Emerson Funeral Home. A funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Emerson Funeral Home with Brother Chris Ratley officiating. Burial will be at 3 p.m. at White County Memorial Gardens in Searcy, Arkansas with active pallbearers being: Hunter Arnold, Jeff Arnold, Jonathan Arnold, Steve McCann, Rob Phillips, and Steve Phillips
Honorary Pallbearers: Mike Barker, Eugene Carter, Devin Dollar, Adam Moore, Virgil Thomas.
Online Registry; www.emersonfuneralhome.com
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jan. 16 to Jan. 18, 2020