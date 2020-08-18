1/1
Gerald "Jerry" Bowen
1935 - 2020
EAST PEORIA - Gerald "Jerry" Earl Bowen, 84, of East Peoria passed away at 4:19 p.m. on Sunday, August 16, 2020, at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
Born August 19, 1935, in Oakhill to Edward Earl and Julia Frances (Patton) Bowen, he married Josephine Marie Emerson on July 4, 1955, in East Peoria. She survives.
Also surviving are one daughter, Karen (Paul Wood) Bowen of Metamora; two sons, Michael (Leigh) Bowen of Dunlap and Patrick (Rachel) Bowen of Manito; nine grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and one son-in-law, Roger Karcher of Washington.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two daughters, Barbara Lou Karcher and Michelle Lynn Bowen; one great-grandson, Alekzander Baldwin; and three brothers, Jack, Jim and Joe.
Jerry had worked as a Senior Staff Engineer for 42 years at Caterpillar, Inc., retiring in 1996.
A loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather, Jerry enjoyed spending quality time with his family. He also enjoyed woodworking, golfing, fishing and playing the guitar and banjo. Jerry had also built the house where he and his wife resided.
Jerry was a member of Creve Coeur Christian Church. His funeral will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, August 20, 2020, at Creve Coeur Christian Church. Pastor John Plunkett will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be at FonduLac Township Cemetery in East Peoria.
Memorial contributions may be given to Creve Coeur Christian Food Bank, 101 South Thorncrest Avenue, Creve Coeur, Illinois 61610.
To express condolences online, visit www.preston-hanley.com.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
20
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Creve Coeur Christian Church
AUG
20
Funeral
11:00 AM
Creve Coeur Christian Church
Funeral services provided by
Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory
405 Rusche St
Creve Coeur, IL 61610
3096943322
