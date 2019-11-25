Home

Gerald Scheuermann
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
9:00 AM - 9:45 AM
Peoria Heights Congregational Church
Funeral
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Peoria Heights Congregational Church
Gerald Clarence Scheuermann


1934 - 2019
Gerald Clarence Scheuermann Obituary
Gerald Clarence Scheuermann
WASHINGTON - Gerald Clarence Scheuermann, 85, died on Saturday, November 23, 2019, at Washington Senior Living.
Gerald was born on October 25, 1934, to Clarence and Fern Scheuermann.
Surviving are his wife, Nancy Miller Scheuermann; brother, Don (Connie) Scheuermann; and sisters, Marlys Frederick and Shirley Bergstrom. He is also survived by step-children, Julie (Steve) Fanta, Debbie (Clay) Frazier, Diane (Tim) Merrill, Jenny (Tim) Wadsworth and David (Nancy) Miller; 13 step-grandchildren; 11 step-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and first wife.
Gerald served in the United States Army and worked for P&PU Railroad as a dispatcher for many years.
Gerald was a member of Peoria Heights Congregational Church, where his funeral will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, November 27, 2019. Pastor Brian Michael will officiate. Visitation will be from 9 to 9:45 a.m. Wednesday, also at the church. Burial will take place in Fondulac Cemetery in East Peoria.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a charity of donor's choice.
To view Gerald's memorial page or to leave a condolence, please visit www.schmidthaller.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27, 2019
