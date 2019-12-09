Home

The Wilton Mortuary
2101 North Knoxville Avenue
Peoria, IL 61603
(309) 688-2454
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
The Wilton Mortuary
2101 North Knoxville Avenue
Peoria, IL 61603
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Salem Lutheran Church
1700 W. War Memorial Drive
Peoria, IL
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Salem Lutheran Church
1700 W. War Memorial Drive
Peoria, IL
View Map
Gerald D. "Jerry" Bastian


1936 - 2019
Gerald D. "Jerry" Bastian Obituary
Gerald "Jerry" D. Bastian
PEORIA - Gerald D. "Jerry" Bastian, 83, of Peoria entered his heavenly home on Sunday, December 8, 2019, at UnityPoint Health-Methodist.
Jerry was born on September 8, 1936, in Turtle Lake, North Dakota, son of Elsie and John Bastian. He married Nancy on June 16, 1957, and together they raised three children.
Jerry had a long career at Johnson Controls, where he worked for many years and retired.
Jerry is survived by his wife, Nancy; daughter, Brenda (Mike) Newcomb of Peoria; son, Jeffery (Joanie) Bastian of Peoria; daughter, Susan (Larry) Overcash of Morton; six grandchildren, Matt (Jessica) Bastian, Nicki (Jonathon) Rook, A.J. (Kelsey) Bastian, Caitlin Carver, Alexa Carver and Beau Carver; four great-grandchildren, Kennedy, Caleb, Grayson and Wally; brother, Roger Bastian; niece and nephew, Lisa (Bob) Slothower and Brad (Teresa) Bastian; and great-nieces, Ellina and Jenna.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister-in-law, Linda Bastian; and great-grandson, Henry Bastian.
Jerry was a man of faith. He was active in his church, Salem Lutheran, where he used his talents to serve God and the community. Jerry was an avid woodworker and enjoyed building and fixing many things. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather and was a good friend to many.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, December 12, 2019, at Salem Lutheran Church, 1700 W. War Memorial Drive, Peoria, IL 61614. A visitation will be held Wednesday from 5 to 7 p.m. at The Wilton Mortuary, 2101 N. Knoxville Ave., Peoria, IL 61603, and also at the church, one hour prior to the service. Pastor Craig Swenson will officiate. Cremation rites will follow the service.
Memorials can be made to the Salem Lutheran Church Building Fund.
To leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.thewiltonmortuary.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Dec. 9 to Dec. 11, 2019
