|
|
Gerald D. Vecco Jr.
PEORIA - Gerald Duane Vecco Jr., 61, of Peoria died on Thursday, April 18, 2019, at his home, under the care of Transitions Hospice, surrounded by his family.
He was born on Sept. 11, 1957, to Gerald and Patricia Vecco of Peoria. He married Kay Edminster in the summer of 2018 in Chillicothe.
Surviving are his wife, Kay Vecco of Peoria; his mother, Patricia (Jerry) Vecco-Bevins; sister, Cheryl (Sam) Wilcox; and his, brother Brian (Lindy) Vecco, all of Texas. Also surviving are his daughter, Angi Vecco of Minier; his son, Gerald D. Vecco III of Colorado; three step-children, Brittney Coventry, Adam Coventry and Shelby Sutherland; five grandchildren; three step-grandchildren; one great-grandson; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father and his youngest sister, Brenda Lee Vecco.
Gerald worked for Polar Supply Company for 33 years and then at ILLCO for 9 ½ years.
There will be no services, just many fond memories.
Memorials may be made in his name to the Illinois Cancer Care Foundation, 8940 North Wood Sage Road, Peoria, IL 61615, for Pancreatic Cancer Research.
Online condolences by be submitted at www.weberhurdfuneralhome.com. Weber-Hurd Funeral Home in Chillicothe in charge of arrangements.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 22 to Apr. 24, 2019