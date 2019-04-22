Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Gerald Vecco
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gerald D. Vecco Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Gerald D. Vecco Jr. Obituary
Gerald D. Vecco Jr.
PEORIA - Gerald Duane Vecco Jr., 61, of Peoria died on Thursday, April 18, 2019, at his home, under the care of Transitions Hospice, surrounded by his family.
He was born on Sept. 11, 1957, to Gerald and Patricia Vecco of Peoria. He married Kay Edminster in the summer of 2018 in Chillicothe.
Surviving are his wife, Kay Vecco of Peoria; his mother, Patricia (Jerry) Vecco-Bevins; sister, Cheryl (Sam) Wilcox; and his, brother Brian (Lindy) Vecco, all of Texas. Also surviving are his daughter, Angi Vecco of Minier; his son, Gerald D. Vecco III of Colorado; three step-children, Brittney Coventry, Adam Coventry and Shelby Sutherland; five grandchildren; three step-grandchildren; one great-grandson; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father and his youngest sister, Brenda Lee Vecco.
Gerald worked for Polar Supply Company for 33 years and then at ILLCO for 9 ½ years.
There will be no services, just many fond memories.
Memorials may be made in his name to the Illinois Cancer Care Foundation, 8940 North Wood Sage Road, Peoria, IL 61615, for Pancreatic Cancer Research.
Online condolences by be submitted at www.weberhurdfuneralhome.com. Weber-Hurd Funeral Home in Chillicothe in charge of arrangements.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 22 to Apr. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.