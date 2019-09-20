|
|
Gerald "Joe" E. Coleman
PEORIA - Gerald E. "Joe" Coleman, 78, of Peoria passed on Tuesday, September 17, 2019.
A prayer service will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, September 24, 2019, at Clary Funeral Home, 3004 West Lake Avenue, Peoria. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Affectionately known by all friends and family as Joe, he transcended around 4 a.m. on Tuesday, while sleeping peacefully. He was at home and surrounded by his family, who all cared for him as he prepared for his leap to heaven.
Joe was a devoted husband to his wife, Susan, with whom he cherished an unconditional love. His legacy will live on and pass through his children, Joanna, Cathy and Christopher and their spouses, along with his six grandchildren, great-grandson and all who were graced by his gifts.
Along with spending time with family, Joe enjoyed working on home repairs and projects, golfing, watching sports, grilling and spreading wisdom. By profession, he was a salesman. Legend has it, he once sold quiet to a mime. He served our country in the Army Reserves. His younger years were spent working with the railroad.
He was one of the world's finest, the bedrock beneath his house and the foundation of many generations yet to come to fruition. We all love you, Joe, and we are all blessed to have had you in our lives.
In honoring Joe's example of his generous spirit, please pay a random act of kindness forward in place of sending flowers.
Memorial contributions may be made in Joe's memory to OSF Hospice or Illinois Cancer Care.
Joe's memorial website and online condolences may be accessed at www.ClaryFunerals.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Sept. 20 to Sept. 22, 2019