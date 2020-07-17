Gerald "Jerry" Edward O'Keefe
PEKIN -- Gerald "Jerry" Edward O'Keefe, 85, of Newark, Ohio, died Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at the Selma Markowitz Hospice Center. He was born May 29, 1935, in Pekin, IL, to the late Clarence and Alice (Watkins) O'Keefe.
Jerry earned his Bachelor's Degree from Bradley University in Peoria, IL, and worked as a Mechanical Engineer. He enjoyed basketball, running, maintaining his vehicles, and traveling. Jerry and his wife, Judy, traveled several times to Europe and always loved visiting Italy.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Judy; son, Tim (Brenda) O'Keefe; daughter, Kelly O'Keefe; grandchildren, Shaun (Andi) O'Keefe and Sarah (Anton) Dela Fuente; and two great-granddaughters, Samantha and Payton.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Jeanie Hannigan.
Funeral services will be held privately.
