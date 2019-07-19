|
Gerald "Jerry" Higgins
DUNLAP - Gerald "Jerry" H. Higgins, died at 12:41 AM on Friday, July 19, 2019 at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
Jerry was born December 22, 1933 to George J. and Claire G. (Wellens) Higgins in Minneapolis, MN. He later moved to Kansas City, MO where he was raised. He married Margaret Ann Murphy on July 7, 1956 in Kansas City, MO. She died on March 17th, 2002 in Peoria. He later married Judith K. Smith on July 12, 2004 in Peoria. She survives.
Also surviving are 2 sons, David (Bobbie) Higgins of Gig Harbor, WA and Don (Michelle) Higgins of Mapleton, IL.; 3 daughters, Jean (Robb) Spence of Omaha, NE, Janet (Trent) Hampton of Liberty, MO and Julie (David) Koh of Bloomington, IL. He had one brother, George J. "Jim" Higgins of Kansas City, who preceded him in death. Also surviving are 2 stepchildren, Amy (Scott) Barham of Dunlap and Bill Smith, Jr. of Peoria. He is survived by 12 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.
Jerry graduated from University of Notre Dame in 1956. He proudly served in the US Army. He was past President of the Notre Dame Club of Peoria.
Jerry was the Owner and President of River Oaks Dodge in Peoria for over 20 years. He was also the owner of a Dollar Rent a Car franchise in Peoria, Bloomington and Champaign. He was past Chairman of the Board for the Illinois New Car Dealers Association and past President of the Peoria Metro New Car Dealers Association. He was a member of the Peoria North Rotary Club for 24 years and later a member of the Galesburg Rotary Club until he retired. Jerry was an active tennis player for many years at the River City Tennis Club and Willow Knolls Country Club. He was also involved in 2 Golf leagues "The Sandtrappers" and Willow Knolls Country Club.
Jerry was a member of St. Jude Catholic Church in Dunlap and a past member of St. Vincent de Paul Parish where he served as a lector for many years. Jerry also served on the Williamsfield Library Board during his retirement.
Visitation will be from 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, with recitation of the Rosary at 7:45 PM at St. Jude Catholic Church. A Funeral Mass will be at 10:30 AM on Thursday, July 25, 2019, with a half hour prior visitation also at the church. Fr. Patrick Henehan will officiate and entombment will follow at Resurrection Mausoleum.
In lieu of flowers memorials in Jerry's name may be made to St. Jude Catholic Church or to Friends of the Peoria Public Library.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from July 19 to July 21, 2019