Gerald J. Stemas
EAST PEORIA - Gerald J. Stemas, 77 of East Peoria, passed away on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at Generations at Riverview in East Peoria.
He was born to Jacob and Pasquina (Melchiori) Stemas on March 15, 1943 in Eureka, and married Carol Suzanne Haller on February 14, 1995 in Las Vegas, NV.
Gerald is survived by his wife Carol of East Peoria; son, Brian Stemas of Normal; stepdaughters, Nicole (Brad) Ingold of East Peoria and Danielle Winders of Prairie Village, KS; and two step-grandchildren, Sierra and Thomas Voorhies of Prairie Village, KS.
Gerald earned a master's degree in education from Illinois State University. He was Superintendent at East Peoria Community High School District 86 and retired in 1995. He was an avid golfer and a member of the Toluca Country Club.
It was Gerald's wish to be cremated, and a private family graveside will be held at St. Ann's Cemetery in Toluca at a later date.
Memorials may be made to East Peoria Grade School District 86.
Gary Deiters Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangement and condolences may be left online at www.GaryDeitersFH.com
