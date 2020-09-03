Gerald "Bud" King
METAMORA – Gerald R. "Bud" King, 90, of Metamora, formerly of East Peoria, passed away at 7:53 am Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at Snyder Village in Metamora.
He was born June 3, 1930 in Peoria to the late Charles and Wilhelmina Melz King. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Charlene King.
He married Mary Thomas in Peoria on July 1, 1955. She survives. Also surviving are four children, David (Nancy) King, Mark (Trecia) King, Brian (Debbie) King, Kristi (Ken) Laughary; 12 grandchildren; and 7 great-grandchildren.
Bud was a proud US Navy Korean War Veteran serving on LST 391 in the North Atlantic from 1950-1954. He worked at Caterpillar Inc. for 39 years, retiring in 1986.
He was a long time member of Faith Lutheran Church in Washington where Private services will be held. Pastor John Rothfusz will officiate. Burial with military honors will be at Glendale Cemetery in Washington. Deiters Funeral Home and Crematory in Washington is assisting the family with arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made to his church.
