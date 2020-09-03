1/1
Gerald "Bud" King
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gerald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gerald "Bud" King
METAMORA – Gerald R. "Bud" King, 90, of Metamora, formerly of East Peoria, passed away at 7:53 am Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at Snyder Village in Metamora.
He was born June 3, 1930 in Peoria to the late Charles and Wilhelmina Melz King. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Charlene King.
He married Mary Thomas in Peoria on July 1, 1955. She survives. Also surviving are four children, David (Nancy) King, Mark (Trecia) King, Brian (Debbie) King, Kristi (Ken) Laughary; 12 grandchildren; and 7 great-grandchildren.
Bud was a proud US Navy Korean War Veteran serving on LST 391 in the North Atlantic from 1950-1954. He worked at Caterpillar Inc. for 39 years, retiring in 1986.
He was a long time member of Faith Lutheran Church in Washington where Private services will be held. Pastor John Rothfusz will officiate. Burial with military honors will be at Glendale Cemetery in Washington. Deiters Funeral Home and Crematory in Washington is assisting the family with arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made to his church.
Bud's memorial website is available at www.deitersfuneralhome.com where condolences may also be sent to the family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Sep. 3 to Sep. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Deiters Funeral Home & Crematory - Washington
2075 Washington Road
Washington, IL 61571
(309) 745-5999
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Deiters Funeral Home & Crematory - Washington

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved