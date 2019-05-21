Home

POWERED BY

Services
Clary Funeral Home
3004 West Lake Avenue
Peoria, IL 61614
309-686-0166
Resources
More Obituaries for Gerald Foley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gerald L. "Jerry" Foley

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Gerald L. "Jerry" Foley Obituary
Gerald "Jerry" L. Foley
PEORIA — Gerald L. "Jerry" Foley, 73, of Peoria, passed away on Sunday, May 19, 2019, at Heddington Oaks in West Peoria.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. on Friday, May 24, 2019, at Clary Funeral Home, 3004 W. Lake Ave., in Peoria. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment will be at Maple Ridge Cemetery in Mapleton.
Jerry was born on July 31, 1945, in Pontiac, a son of John and Alma (McWhorter) Foley. They preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by his daughter, Christine Foley.
He is survived by his children, Christopher Foley of Bartonville, Nicholas Foley of Bloomington and Dalanne (Jim) Miller of Marshall; sister, Karon (John) Burton of Pontiac; and grandchildren, Adrian and Andrew Carrillo, Jacob and Ruby Miller and Drucilla (Tyler) Shotts.
Jerry was a musician for over 50 years, playing in local bands. He last played in Salty Sam and the Seadogs. He retired from Methodist Medical Center, where he did HVAC work. He loved spending time with his friends and family, riding motorcycles and watching Western movies.
Memorial contributions may be made in Jerry's memory to the .
Jerry's memorial website and online condolences may be accessed at www.ClaryFunerals.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 21 to May 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now