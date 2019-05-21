|
|
Gerald "Jerry" L. Foley
PEORIA — Gerald L. "Jerry" Foley, 73, of Peoria, passed away on Sunday, May 19, 2019, at Heddington Oaks in West Peoria.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. on Friday, May 24, 2019, at Clary Funeral Home, 3004 W. Lake Ave., in Peoria. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment will be at Maple Ridge Cemetery in Mapleton.
Jerry was born on July 31, 1945, in Pontiac, a son of John and Alma (McWhorter) Foley. They preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by his daughter, Christine Foley.
He is survived by his children, Christopher Foley of Bartonville, Nicholas Foley of Bloomington and Dalanne (Jim) Miller of Marshall; sister, Karon (John) Burton of Pontiac; and grandchildren, Adrian and Andrew Carrillo, Jacob and Ruby Miller and Drucilla (Tyler) Shotts.
Jerry was a musician for over 50 years, playing in local bands. He last played in Salty Sam and the Seadogs. He retired from Methodist Medical Center, where he did HVAC work. He loved spending time with his friends and family, riding motorcycles and watching Western movies.
Memorial contributions may be made in Jerry's memory to the .
Jerry's memorial website and online condolences may be accessed at www.ClaryFunerals.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 21 to May 23, 2019