Gerald L. "Jerry" Ogborn
1948 - 2020
MACKINAW - Gerald Lloyd "Jerry" Ogborn, 71, passed away at his home in Mackinaw, IL on Friday, September 18, 2020. He was born on November 9, 1948 in Washington, IL to Melvin and Shirley (Kelso) Ogborn.
He married Martie Liter on June 7, 1969 in Washington, IL. In June, they had celebrated their 51st wedding anniversary.
He is survived by his wife, Martie of Mackinaw; two sons, Robert Lloyd Ogborn of Shirley, IL and Gerald Scott Ogborn of Heyworth, IL; four granddaughters; and several siblings, nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Steve.
Jerry was a 1966 graduate of Washington Community High School as well as Martie was also a WaCoHi graduate. He had worked for 30 years with Caterpillar Tractor Company before retiring in 1997. He was an avid bowler, golfer, pool player, and fisherman.
Keeping with Jerry's wishes, his remains will be donated to science, and cremation will be accorded. In fitting with Jerry's love of the outdoors, a Celebration of Life will be held from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm on Earth Day, Thursday, April 22, 2021 at Mason-White Funeral Home in Washington. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Jerry's name may be given to the Illinois Conservation Foundation at 1 Natural Resources Way, Springfield, IL 62702 or online at ilconservation.org. To share a memory or to leave a condolence for his family, please visit www.masonfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 2 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
APR
22
Celebration of Life
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Mason-White Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Mason-White Funeral Home
20 Valley Forge Rd
Washington, IL 61571
(309) 444-2634
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
September 22, 2020
I love you, Martie
A Celebration of Life will be scheduled with Mason-White Funeral Home, Washington in Spring 2021
Martie Ogborn
Spouse
