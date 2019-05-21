|
Gerald Layman
PEORIA — Gerald L. Layman, 89, of Peoria passed away at 10:20 a.m. Sunday, May 19, 2019, at Generation of Riverview in East Peoria.
He was born on July 20, 1929, in Peoria, the son of Levi and Pearl Biehl Layman. He married Lois E. Watts. He later married Barbara J. Heppe, and she survives.
Also surviving are four children, Larry (Judy) Layman of Hanna City, Becky Smith of Corpus Christi, TX; David Layman of Peoria and Richard (Denise) Layman of Fountain Hills, AZ. Further surviving are 10 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren. His parents, a brother, William Johnson, and a sister, Myra Shaner, preceded him in death.
He worked for the Peoria Police Department from 1955 until 1978, retiring as a captain. He loved the police department, reading and sailing his boats.
Cremation rites have been accorded and a celebration of life will be announced at a later date. To share a memory or send a condolence for his family, visit www.masonfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 21 to May 23, 2019