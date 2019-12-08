Home

Memorial service
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
2:00 PM
Hanna City United Methodist Church
Hanna City, IL
Celebration of Life
Following Services
Gil's Supper Club
Hanna City, IL
Gerald Layman


1929 - 2019
Gerald Layman Obituary
Gerald Layman
PEORIA - Gerald L. Layman, 89, of Peoria passed away at 10:20 a.m. on Sunday, May 19, 2019, at Generation of Riverview in East Peoria.
He was born on July 20, 1929, in Peoria, the son of Levi and Pearl Biehl Layman. He married Lois E. Watts. He later married Barbara J. Heppe on September 19, 1963.
Surviving are four children, Larry (Judy) Layman of Hanna City, Becky Smith of Corpus Christi, TX, David Layman of Peoria and Richard (Denise) Layman of Fountain Hills, AZ. Further surviving are 10 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.
His parents; one brother, William Johnson; and one sister, Myra Shaner, preceded him in death.
He worked for the Peoria Police Department from 1955 until 1978, retiring as a Captain. He loved the police department, reading and sailing his boats.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, December 12, 2019, at the Hanna City United Methodist Church in Hanna City. A time to celebrate his life will at Gil's Supper Club in Hanna City, immediately following the memorial service.
To send a condolence or share a memory visit, www.peoriafuneral.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Dec. 8 to Dec. 10, 2019
