1/1
Gerald "Jerry" Lyons
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gerald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gerald "Jerry" Lyons
PEKIN -- Gerald William "Jerry" Lyons passed away at his home on Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at the age of 83. Jerry was born in Eureka, IL, on October 31, 1936, to Percy and Josephine Brown Lyons. He married Barbara Wasson, with whom he had four children, who survive, Janette (Joe) Kleffman, Gregory Lyons, Gary Lyons, and Christine (Todd) Van Dyke. He later married Judy Green, who survives. Additional survivors include his brother, James Lyons; stepchildren, Christopher (Claudia) Allison, and Deanna Allison; six grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and two stepgrandchildren.
Jerry was a Civil Engineer in Design with the State of IL DOT until his retirement in 1990. He then spent ten years at McClure Engineering. He was an avid golfer, and excellent wood worker, and scroll saw artist.
Cremation has been accorded. A memorial will be held at a future date to be announced.
The family wishes to thank the staff of UnityPoint Companion Care, and UnityPoint Hospice.
Memorials may be made to Ilinois CancerCare, or to UnityPoint Hospice.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Aug. 20 to Aug. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schmidt-Haller Burial and Cremation Service
1625 W Candletree Drive Suite D
Peoria, IL 61614
3096997208
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Schmidt-Haller Burial and Cremation Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 21, 2020
Sorry to hear about Jerry, he always would take time to ask how I was doing and how my projects were coming along. A very well respected man!
Bill Stephens
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved