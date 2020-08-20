Gerald "Jerry" LyonsPEKIN -- Gerald William "Jerry" Lyons passed away at his home on Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at the age of 83. Jerry was born in Eureka, IL, on October 31, 1936, to Percy and Josephine Brown Lyons. He married Barbara Wasson, with whom he had four children, who survive, Janette (Joe) Kleffman, Gregory Lyons, Gary Lyons, and Christine (Todd) Van Dyke. He later married Judy Green, who survives. Additional survivors include his brother, James Lyons; stepchildren, Christopher (Claudia) Allison, and Deanna Allison; six grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and two stepgrandchildren.Jerry was a Civil Engineer in Design with the State of IL DOT until his retirement in 1990. He then spent ten years at McClure Engineering. He was an avid golfer, and excellent wood worker, and scroll saw artist.Cremation has been accorded. A memorial will be held at a future date to be announced.The family wishes to thank the staff of UnityPoint Companion Care, and UnityPoint Hospice.Memorials may be made to Ilinois CancerCare, or to UnityPoint Hospice.