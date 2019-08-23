|
Gerald R. "Jerry" O'Neill
PEORIA - Gerald R. "Jerry" O'Neill, age 86, of Peoria, passed away peacefully at 12:15 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 at Serenity Assisted Living and Memory Care Center surrounded by his family.
Born Feb. 10, 1933, in Peoria, he was a son of Thomas H. and Mary (Fritz) O'Neill. Jerry honorably served in the United States Army during the Korean War. On June 23, 1956 he married Ruth E. Nelson in Hernando, MS. She survives. Jerry worked as a Union Carpenter, last working at Builder Sales and Service. He belonged to the Carpenters Union for over 40 years, was an active participant in the St. Ann Men's Club and volunteered at the Boys and Girls Club. Jerry was a giving man who was an active volunteer at his church, and was a proud loving father and grandfather.
Survivors include his wife Ruth of 63 years; three daughters: Sherry (Dan) Daly of Peoria, Jayne (Joel) VanNess of West Peoria and Peggy O'Neill of East Peoria; 11 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers and two sisters.
Visitation will be held on Monday, Aug. 26, 2019 between the hours of 5 and 7 p.m. at Wright & Salmon Mortuary. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019 at 10 a.m. at St. Philomena Catholic Church with and additional visitation being held 30 minutes prior to mass. Father David Richardson will officiate and burial will follow in Lutheran Cemetery.
Memorials in Jerry's memory may be made to the West Peoria Fire Department or Southside Mission.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Aug. 23 to Aug. 25, 2019