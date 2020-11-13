Gerald "Jerry" Sering
EUREKA - Gerald "Jerry" R. Sering, 90, of Peoria, passed away at 8:45 p.m. on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at Apostolic Christian Home of Eureka.
Born in Peoria, IL on February 18, 1930, a son of Ernest and Mamie Sering, he married Wilma Sering on April 28, 1962 at Calvary Bible Church in Peoria.
A much-loved husband, father and grandfather, Jerry is survived by his one daughter, Suzanne, (James) Karls of Glenview, IL; three granddaughters, Ashley Karls, Katherine Karls, and Stephanie Karls, all of Chicago; and many nieces and nephews.
Jerry was preceded in death by his loving wife, Wilma; his four sisters, Stella Selkirk, Wanda Driscoll, Lois Bibo and Nadine Isonhart; and his four brothers, Walter, Roland, Dewey and Jim.
Jerry graduated from East Peoria High School then spent three years in the Army with an Honorable Discharge in June of 1952. The bulk of his career was spent working in Refrigeration and Air-Conditioning Maintenance at St. Francis Hospital in Peoria, retiring in 1992.
Jerry loved the Lord with all his heart and loved to read the Bible. He was the Treasurer at Christ Bible Church in Creve Coeur, IL for many years and also served on the Board there.
Graveside services will be private with the Reverend Tom Pisano officiating. Burial will be in Swan Lake Memory Gardens.
Memorials may be made to Christ Bible Church, 135 Elmridge Place, Creve Coeur, IL 61610; Peoria Rescue Ministries, P.O. Box 837, Peoria, IL 61652; or South Side Mission of Peoria, 1127 S. Laramie St., Peoria, IL 61603.
