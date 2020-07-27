Gerald Smith
WASHINGTON - Gerald L. "Smitty" Smith, 79, of Washington, IL, passed away on Saturday, July 25, 2020, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
He was born on July 19, 1941, in Peoria, the son of Kenneth and Dorothy McGilvary Smith Jr. He married Paula J. Kelley on August 9, 1962, in Creve Coeur, IL.
Surviving are his wife; their children, Annette (Brad) Kanaga of Washington, Sandra (Terry) Green of Schertz, TX, Donald Smith of Washington and Richard (Stephanie) Smith of Washington. Also surviving are five grandchildren, Sean (Crystal) Smith, Logan (Erika) Green and T.J. (Shaylene) Green of Texas and Brooke (Brandon) Riley and Courtney (fiancé, Dustin Falco) of Washington, IL; along with eight great-grandchildren. Further surviving are one sister, Mary (Steve) Schierer of Metamora; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.
His parents and three brothers, David, Steven and Gregory, preceded him in death.
He worked for Caterpillar Tractor Company for 33 years as an electrician, retiring on April 1, 1994. He enjoyed fishing, golfing and bowling and was a big history buff. Smitty had a passion for woodworking and could fix anything, except plastic. He loved his wife, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and the many family dinners together.
In the famous words of Smitty, "Let me explain this to you one more time." He will be forever missed.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial visitation will be held Thursday, July 30, 2020, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Mason-White Funeral Home in Washington. A memorial service is scheduled for 11 a.m. Friday, July 31, 2020, also at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association.
