Gerald Tyler
CHILLICOTHE - Gerald "Gerry" Tyler, 70, formerly of Chillicothe, passed away on Friday, November 29, 2019, at Beacon Pointe in Portage, Michigan.
He was born on November 13, 1949, in Peoria, IL, the son of Wayne "Butch" Tyler and Ruth (Heitzman-Tyler) Vonk. He married the love of his life, Mary Jeanne (Gaskins) Tyler, on July 18, 1970, in Chillicothe, IL. Mary preceded him in death on March 14, 2014.
Gerry retired from Caterpillar after 34 years of service, where he displayed a knack for solving problems. He truly lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures, flipping houses on nights and weekends, indulging in his sweet tooth, and spending time with his family singing and whistling his favorite songs.
His three children, Mark (Wendy Frey) Tyler of Kalamazoo, MI, Sharon (Thomas) Root of Blaine, MN, and Erin (Robert) Olson of Falls Church, VA; and two granddaughters, Maya and Brenna Root, will forever cherish Gerry's life. Gerry and Mary's infant son, Robert Wayne Tyler, born in 1971, preceded them in death. Also surviving are his siblings, Neil Vonk, Nancy Kaelin, Anita Ward, Christina (Tebben) Grafelman, Alan (Luann Morelock) Vonk and Lisa (Jeff) Bessler; as well as a host of other friends and family.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday at 10 a.m. at Weber-Hurd Funeral Home in Chillicothe. The Rev. Edward Dutton will officiate. Visitation will be held on Friday evening from 4 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in Blue Ridge Cemetery in Edelstein, IL.
Memorials may be made to the .
Gerry's memorial website may be viewed at www.weberhurdfuneralhome.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Dec. 3 to Dec. 5, 2019