EDWARDS - Gerald W. "Jerry" Brady Jr., 70, of Edwards, IL, passed away at 5:43 p.m. Thursday, June 13, 2019, at his residence.

He was born on March 27, 1949, in Galesburg to Gerald W. Sr. and Mary (McGuire) Brady. He married Sue Olson on August 7, 1976, at St. Thomas Church in Peoria Heights. She survives.

Also surviving are one daughter, Meaghan (Brian ) Livingston of Atlanta; two sons, Ryan (Stephanie) Brady and Christopher (Crystal) Brady, both of Peoria; one grandson, Liam Michael Brady; one brother, John T. (Mary Ellen) Brady of Peoria; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Jerry graduated from Spalding Institute in 1967 and Bradley University in 1972. While attending Bradley University, he directed the boys' program at Guardian Angel Home for Catholic Social Services. After graduation, he managed sports programs and facilities for Peoria Park District. He also served a six-year enlistment in the United States Army Reserve as a member of the artillery unit. He obtained his law degree from St. Louis University in 1981. After graduation and passing the bar exam, he worked as an Assistant State's Attorney from 1982 until 1985. In 1985, he started what would become a successful private law practice for 26 years.

In 2011, he was appointed Peoria County State's Attorney and was "Honored to Serve" the citizens of Peoria County until his passing. While serving as Peoria County State's Attorney, he partnered with the "ELITE" program, initiated the "Most Violent Offender" project, met frequently with neighborhood groups and promoted community awareness of the opioid crisis. He also partnered with the City of Peoria Mayor, Peoria County Sheriff, Chief of Peoria Police and United States Attorney's Office to develop Peoria's "Don't Shoot" Program.

He was an active parishioner of St. Mary's Kickapoo, serving on the Finance Council and Men's Club and coached St. Mary's boys' basketball team. He was Assistant Director and Coach of Paul Reatherford's Youth Basketball program. Jerry carried on Paul Reatherford's 30-year tradition of organizing a Christmas basket drive for those in need. Under Jerry's leadership, the program delivered food and toys to approximately 250 families throughout the City of Peoria every Christmas season.

Jerry was a member of Bartonville American Legion and annual sponsor of Bartonville Ducks Unlimited. He enjoyed waterfowl and pheasant hunting with his close friends and two sons. He was an active participant for the Peoria County Democrats and enjoyed walking in the parades throughout Peoria County every summer. He was also instrumental in numerous fundraising events throughout his adult life, most notably his efforts to raise money for the recently completed Veterans' Memorial located on the grounds of the Peoria County Courthouse.

In 2016, he received the Distinguished Alumni of the Year Award from Peoria Notre Dame High School. In 2019, he was the recipient of the Distinguished Community Service Award from the Peoria County Bar Association.

Jerry was a selfless humanitarian, public servant and terrific role model to those he encountered throughout this life. He was a committed husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend to so many. His greatest attributes were his honesty, integrity, loyalty and devotion to his job. Peoria County is a better place because of Jerry.

A funeral Mass will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at St. Thomas Catholic Church in Peoria Heights. Fr. Joseph Dondanville will officiate. Visitation will be Tuesday from 3 to 8 p.m. at St. Thomas Church and one hour before services on Wednesday. Burial will be in St. Patrick's Cemetery in Kickapoo.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the following: Paul Reatherford Memorial Christmas Basket Program, Friends of Fatherless Boys, PO Box 3086, Peoria IL 61612; or St. Mary's Church of Kickapoo.

Friends and family may sign the online guestbook at www.wrightandsalmon.com.





