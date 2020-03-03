|
|
Gerald W. "Jerry" Grawey
PEORIA - Gerald W. "Jerry" Grawey, MD, 92, of 2724 W. Reservoir Blvd., died at 5:43 a.m. on Monday, March 2, 2020, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center.
Born June 12, 1927, in Canton, IL, to Charles A Grawey and Lucille Green Grawey, he married Barbara Marmon on February 27, 1954. She preceded him in death in 2018.
Surviving are his brother, Charles E. Grawey of Peoria and wife, Virginia; and his sister, Joanne Rossmiller of Austin, TX; along with several nieces, nephews and their families.
Jerry attended St. Louis University, completed medical school and did his medical residency in Industrial Medicine at the University of Cincinnati. He was the Corporate Medical Director for Caterpillar during his career. He also served as a member of the Board of Trustees for the Forest Park Foundation.
Jerry and Barbara were long-time members of St. Vincent de Paul Parish in Peoria, before moving to Proctor Place. They were also life-long members of the Country Club of Peoria.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at 9:30 a.m. at the Mausoleum at Resurrection Cemetery in Peoria, IL. Visitation will take place during the half hour prior to the funeral mass, also at the mausoleum. Msgr. Jason Gray will officiate. Entombment will be in the Resurrection Mausoleum, following the funeral mass.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Vincent de Paul Parish in Peoria, IL.
Friends may sign the online guestbook or send condolences at www.wrightandsalmon.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 3 to Mar. 5, 2020