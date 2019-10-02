Home

Gerald W. Hickey
WYOMING - Gerald W. Hickey, 88, of Wyoming passed away at 9:20 a.m. Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at his residence.
Gerald was born on September 14, 1931, in Peoria, the son of William and Effie "Bernadette" (Pauli) Hickey. He married Donna (Sager) Hickey on August 21, 1965, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Camp Grove. She preceded him in death on December 2, 2013.
Surviving are one son, Bill Hickey of Wyoming; one daughter, Molly (Brian) Loeffler of Stanford; two grandchildren, Collin and Addison; one sister, Jean Niebur of Malta, MT; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by one brother, two sisters and his parents.
Gerald graduated from the University of Illinois with a Bachelor's Degree in Business Accounting, where he became a life-long Illini fan. He worked as a farmer in rural Wyoming. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. Gerald served as a trustee for the St. Patrick's Catholic Church, where he was a member.
Gerald's funeral mass will be Saturday, October 5, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Dominic's Catholic Church in Wyoming, where he was a member. Father John Cyr will officiate. Visitation will be from 10 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the church. Burial will be in St. Patrick's Cemetery in Camp Grove.
Haskell Funeral & Cremation Services in Wyoming is in charge of arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Dominic Catholic Church in Wyoming.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.haskellfuneral.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 2 to Oct. 4, 2019
