Gerald W. Krause
PEORIA - Gerald W. Krause of Springfield, IL, formerly of Peoria, passed away Thursday, February 21, 2019, at Memorial Medical Center.
Gerald was born on October 12, 1931, in Peoria, the son of William and Mildred Krause. He married Sylvia Stoecker on June 13, 1953, in Peoria.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his loving wife, Sylvia.
He graduated from Peoria High School and Brown's Business College in Peoria, IL.
He began his career with Standard Oil Company, retiring from BP Oil Company and working for Morgan Distributing in Decatur, IL, until his final retirement.
He enjoyed jeeping and camping in the western states every Spring and Fall and spending time with his hobbies of woodworking and crafts.
He was a member of Concordia Lutheran Church.
He is survived by two sons, Randal Gerald and Daniel William (wife, Lori) Krause, both of Springfield, IL; two grandchildren, LaTausha (Robert) Hayes and Ryan Krause; and two great-grandchildren, Jude and Suzie Hayes.
Private family services will be held at a later date.
Wilson Park Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Rochester, IL 62563, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 23 to Feb. 25, 2019