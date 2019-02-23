Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wilson Park Funeral Home
200 E Main
Rochester, IL 62563
(217) 498-7161
Resources
More Obituaries for Gerald Krause
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gerald W. Krause

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Gerald W. Krause Obituary
Gerald W. Krause
PEORIA - Gerald W. Krause of Springfield, IL, formerly of Peoria, passed away Thursday, February 21, 2019, at Memorial Medical Center.
Gerald was born on October 12, 1931, in Peoria, the son of William and Mildred Krause. He married Sylvia Stoecker on June 13, 1953, in Peoria.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his loving wife, Sylvia.
He graduated from Peoria High School and Brown's Business College in Peoria, IL.
He began his career with Standard Oil Company, retiring from BP Oil Company and working for Morgan Distributing in Decatur, IL, until his final retirement.
He enjoyed jeeping and camping in the western states every Spring and Fall and spending time with his hobbies of woodworking and crafts.
He was a member of Concordia Lutheran Church.
He is survived by two sons, Randal Gerald and Daniel William (wife, Lori) Krause, both of Springfield, IL; two grandchildren, LaTausha (Robert) Hayes and Ryan Krause; and two great-grandchildren, Jude and Suzie Hayes.
Private family services will be held at a later date.
Wilson Park Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Rochester, IL 62563, is in charge of arrangements.
Visit our online obituary at www.parkfuneralhomesinc.com
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 23 to Feb. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wilson Park Funeral Home
Download Now