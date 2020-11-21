Gerald W. Ragain
PEKIN - Gerald W. Ragain, 67, of Pekin, IL, passed away at 3:15 p.m. on Thursday, November 19, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his family.
Gerald was born on February 1, 1953, in Fort Smith, AR, to Perry and Velma (Courtright) Ragain. He married Barbara Westman on November 11, 1989, in Peoria, IL.
His parents preceded him in death.
Surviving are his wife, Barb of Pekin; one son, Jared Ragain of Pekin; one step-son, Joseph Andersen of Pekin; and three sisters, Janice (Richard) Wurster of Bloomington, IL, Debra (Richard) Dissman of Pekin and Donna (John) Zimmerman-Gregory of Pekin.
Gerald was an operator at Commonwealth Edison Powerton Generating Station in Pekin for 29 years, retiring in 2013. He enjoyed photography, music, reading and wood working. He was an avid fan of New York Yankees and Illini Basketball.
Inurnment will be at a later date in Glendale Memorial Gardens. Henderson Funeral Home & Crematory has been entrusted with Gerald's arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made to Illinois Cancer Care Foundation 8940 Wood Sage Road, Peoria, IL 61615; or TAPS, 100 Taps Lane, Pekin, IL 61554.
Gerald's tribute page is available at www.hendersonfuneralcare.com
, where online condolences and be sent to the family.