1/1
Gerald "Jerry" Wombacher
1929 - 2020
Gerald "Jerry" Wombacher
PEORIA - Gerald T. "Jerry" Wombacher, age 90, passed away at the OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, in Peoria, IL.
Jerry was born on August 4, 1929, in Peoria, a son of Andrew and Josephine (Bergan) Wombacher. He married Anne Seitz on September 6, 1952, at St. Mark's Catholic Church.
He is survived by three children, Theresa (Philip) Burroughs, G. Thomas Wombacher and Marty Wombacher, all of Peoria; brother, Dr. Robert (Judy) Wombacher; five grandchildren, Greg Burroughs, Mary (Matt) Segebart, Casie (Anthony) Candarini, Cara (John San Giorgio) Wombacher and Caylin (Patrick) Dunbar; and four great-grandchildren, Steven, David and Ann Segebart and James T. Dunbar.
Jerry was preceded in death by his wife, Anne, on May 12, 2017; his son, James, on March 11, 2006; and one brother, Judge William C. Wombacher.
Jerry attended Spalding Institute and the University of Notre Dame. He proudly served in the Air National Guard during the Korean War in the 169th Fighter Squadron.
Jerry was Senior Vice-President of Sales at Fleming Potter, Inc., where he worked for 43 years, retiring in 1994. In 1994, his Spalding football team was enrolled in the Greater Peoria Hall of Fame. He was on the board of Directors for Catholic Social Services. Jerry was on the Diocese of Peoria Finnace Board for 15 years. He also served as a trustee of St. Vincent de Paul Parish.
A private memorial Mass will be held at St. Vincent de Catholic Church, with Fr. Stephen Willard officiating. Burial of cremains will take place at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the St. Vincent de Paul Society.
Friends may sign the online guestbook or send condolences at www.wrightandsalmon.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jul. 8 to Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Wright & Salmon Mortuary - Peoria
2416 N. North Street
Peoria, IL 61604
(309) 688-4441
