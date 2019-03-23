|
Geraldine A. Hankins
BARTONVILLE - Geraldine A. Hankins, age 86, of Bartonville passed away Wednesday, March 19, 2019, at 11:30 a.m. at her residence.
She was born on Feb. 21, 1933, in Lenox, Iowa, to Thomas and Dorothy (Hahn) Stapleton. She married John Hankins on Jan. 13, 1951, in Peoria. He passed away on Jan. 24, 2005, in Mapleton.
She was also preceded in death by her parents; one son, David Hankins; one grandson, Brandon Hankins; three brothers; and one sister.
Survivors include five sons, Richard (Jean) Hankins of O'Fallon, IL, Dwayne (Cheryl) Hankins of Morton, Kevin (Cindy) Hankins of New Lenox, IL, Gregory Hankins of Peoria and Thomas Hankins of Bartonville; one daughter, Theresa (Daniel) Appenheimer of Washington, IL; ten grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and one sister, Dorothy Hankins of Rock Island, IL.
Geraldine was a member of St Ann's Catholic Church in Peoria.
Visitation will be Tuesday, March 26, 2019, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel in Peoria. A funeral mass will be Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at 1 p.m. at St. Ann's Catholic Church. Additional visitation will be from 12 noon to 12:45 p.m. on Wednesday, prior to the services at church. Burial will be in Swan Lake Memory Gardens in Peoria.
Memorials may be made to St Ann's Catholic Church.
