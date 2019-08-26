Home

Celebration of Life
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
4:00 PM
Evangel Community Church
1925 - 2019
Geraldine Blender Obituary
Geraldine Blender
PEORIA - Geraldine "Geri" K. Blender, 94, of Peoria passed away peacefully in Hospice Care at 1:22 a.m. on Sunday, August 25, 2019, at Rosewood Care Center of Peoria.
She was born on January 1, 1925, in Peoria, the daughter of Dewey and Mary Uppole Middleton Sr. She married Robert Blender on December 6, 1944.
Geri is survived by one son, Charles (Kathy) Blender of Peoria; four grandchildren, Angie (Chuck) Downes of Farmington, Amy (Anthony) Martin of Pekin, Michael Isenberg of Peoria and Alicia (Michael) Gabbert of Lacon; ten great-grandchildren; one brother, Don (Nancy) Middleton of Peoria; two sisters, Melba Wells of Peoria and Delores Keziol of Texas; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, her parents, one brother and one sister.
Geri was a kind-hearted, but feisty, loving, mom, grandma and great-grandma, sister and friend. She was a homemaker who loved baking and working in her yard, tending to her plants and flowers, but mostly, loved decorating her house and yard for every holiday, winning several awards for her hard work.
She enjoyed and loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren coming over for short visits, and especially looked forward to her nephew, Donny, calling her every Sunday.
A private graveside will be held at Lutheran Cemetery, with the Rev. Doug Surratt officiating. A celebration of life is scheduled for September 15, 2019, at 4 p.m. at Evangel Community Church.
Memorials may be made to The .
To view Geri's memorial page or to leave an online condolence, please go to www.davison-fulton.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Aug. 26 to Aug. 28, 2019
