Geraldine Boyle Becker
BLOOMINGTON - Geraldine Boyle Becker, 83, of Bloomington passed away at 4 a.m. Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at the Loft Rehabilitation and Nursing Home in Normal.
Geri was born on March 12, 1936, in Peoria to Leonard O. and Agnes Scurry Boyle. She married James A. "Jim" Becker on January 15, 1954. Jim passed away in 2017.
She is survived by five children, Deborah (Dale) Tunnell, James (Mary Boyer) Becker, Casper Knight, Shari (Jeff) Friederich and Nick (Kari) Becker; ten grandchildren; and one brother, Patrick (Donna Gay) Boyle.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Jim; and four siblings, June Westerdale, Connie Fitzgerald, Maggi Manca and Leonard O. Boyle Jr.
Geri was a 1953 graduate of the Academy of Our Lady. She was a dedicated caregiver, homemaker and friend. She tirelessly supported her husband, Jim, through multiple bouts with cancer and many other ailments, focusing her remaining energy into caring for her children, parents, in-laws and anyone else in need of support. She loved reading, cooking and crafting. She volunteered extensively in the Leukemia ward at St Jude's Midwest Affiliate and at St Bernard's Catholic Church and School. Geri shared in a profound faith with her husband, Jim, and spent much of her later years in prayer for family and friends. Geri was a member of Epiphany Catholic Church in Normal and a former member of Holy Family and St. Bernard's Catholic Churches in Peoria and Sacre Coeur Catholic Church in Creve Coeur.
A funeral Mass will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Epiphany Catholic Church in Normal, with Monsignor Eric S. Powell officiating. Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery in Peoria. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home in Bloomington is assisting the family with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Epiphany Catholic School in Normal or Central Catholic High School.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 29 to May 31, 2019