Geraldine M. Thomas
1928 - 2020
PEKIN - Geraldine M. Thomas, 92, of Pekin passed away at 6:17 a.m. on Saturday, October 17, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-Proctor in Peoria.
Gerry was born to Clarence and Luella (Rickgauer) Bolson on April 25, 1928, in Decorah, Iowa. She married Floyd W. Thomas on June 22, 1951, in Pekin. He passed on November 10, 1995.
She is survived by her daughter, Vicky (Chris) Chasco of Pekin; three grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; one sister, Alice Caulkins of Manito; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Floyd; son, Michael Thomas; two brothers, Marvin and Norman Bolson; and one infant brother.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at Henderson Funeral Home & Crematory, 2131 Velde Drive, Pekin. Visitation will be one hour prior, from 10 to 11 a.m. Burial will be in Lakeside Cemetery.
Memorials may be directed to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
To leave Gerry's family an online condolence, please visit www.hendersonfuneralcare.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
21
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Henderson Funeral Home and Crematory
OCT
21
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Henderson Funeral Home and Crematory
Funeral services provided by
Henderson Funeral Home and Crematory
2131 Velde Dr.
Pekin, IL 61554
309-347-4157
