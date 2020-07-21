Geraldine M. "Geri" Tully
PEORIA - Geraldine M. "Geri" Tully, 102, of Peoria passed away on Monday, July 20, 2020.
Born to Grace and Harry Van Houten, she married Thomas A. Tully (deceased) on June 10, 1939. She worked at St. Francis Hospital as an elevator operator. She was also a waitress.
Geri was a most loved member of her family and a fantastic grandmother. She loved playing cards with her family and was a fantastic cook and the best cookie maker in the world. She was still ballroom dancing in her late 90s. She loved music.
Her daughter, Nanci K. Louthan, preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by 5 sisters and 4 brothers.
Geri is survived by son, Terry T. Tully; a brother, George Van Houten; 5 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; and 5 great-great-grandchildren.
A funeral Mass will be held for Geri and her daughter, Nanci Louthan, at 10:30 a.m., with a one hour prior visitation, at St. Bernard's Catholic Church on Friday, July 24, 2020. Fr. Alexander Millar will officiate. They will be buried at St. Mary's Cemetery in West Peoria, following Mass.
Memorials may be made to the Hult Center for Healthy Living.
Friends may sign the online guestbook or send condolences at www.wrightandsalmon.com
.