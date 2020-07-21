1/1
Geraldine M. "Geri" Tully
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Geraldine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Geraldine M. "Geri" Tully
PEORIA - Geraldine M. "Geri" Tully, 102, of Peoria passed away on Monday, July 20, 2020.
Born to Grace and Harry Van Houten, she married Thomas A. Tully (deceased) on June 10, 1939. She worked at St. Francis Hospital as an elevator operator. She was also a waitress.
Geri was a most loved member of her family and a fantastic grandmother. She loved playing cards with her family and was a fantastic cook and the best cookie maker in the world. She was still ballroom dancing in her late 90s. She loved music.
Her daughter, Nanci K. Louthan, preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by 5 sisters and 4 brothers.
Geri is survived by son, Terry T. Tully; a brother, George Van Houten; 5 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; and 5 great-great-grandchildren.
A funeral Mass will be held for Geri and her daughter, Nanci Louthan, at 10:30 a.m., with a one hour prior visitation, at St. Bernard's Catholic Church on Friday, July 24, 2020. Fr. Alexander Millar will officiate. They will be buried at St. Mary's Cemetery in West Peoria, following Mass.
Memorials may be made to the Hult Center for Healthy Living.
Friends may sign the online guestbook or send condolences at www.wrightandsalmon.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jul. 21 to Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Visitation
09:30 - 10:30 AM
St. Bernard's Catholic Church
Send Flowers
JUL
24
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
St. Bernard's Catholic Church
Send Flowers
JUL
24
Burial
St. Mary's Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Wright & Salmon Mortuary - Peoria
2416 N. North Street
Peoria, IL 61604
(309) 688-4441
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wright & Salmon Mortuary - Peoria

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved