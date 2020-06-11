Geraldine Mae Beckwith
PEORIA – Geraldine Mae Beckwith, 86, of Peoria, passed away on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria. She was born in Peoria on January 11, 1934 to Charles and Lula Mae (Cotton) Anderson. She married Donald Gene Beckwith on February 23, 1952 in Peoria. He preceded her in death on September 1, 2012 in Peoria.
She was also preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Debra Garland; son, Steven Beckwith; and several brothers and sisters. Surviving are three children, Janice Beckwith, Kevin (Sherrie) Beckwith, and Cindy Stout, all of Peoria; two granddaughters, Tracy (Kevin) Chaney of Elmwood and Sara (Robert) Ridley of Peoria; three great-grandchildren, Devorah, Alannah, and Collin Chaney, all of Peoria; and her beloved grandpup, Kobe.
Geraldine worked in the collections department for Commercial Bank for the duration of her career. She loved to spend time with her grandchildren, reading, circle word puzzles, and sewing. She was a devoted Chicago Cubs fan.
Geraldine's funeral service will be at 1:00 p.m. Monday, June 15, 2020 at Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel in Peoria with visitation one hour prior to the service. Burial will take place at Swan Lake Memory Gardens in Peoria. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association.
Online condolences may be made to Geraldine's family at www.davison-fulton.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jun. 11 to Jun. 13, 2020.