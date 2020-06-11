Geraldine Mae Beckwith
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Geraldine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Geraldine Mae Beckwith
PEORIA – Geraldine Mae Beckwith, 86, of Peoria, passed away on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria. She was born in Peoria on January 11, 1934 to Charles and Lula Mae (Cotton) Anderson. She married Donald Gene Beckwith on February 23, 1952 in Peoria. He preceded her in death on September 1, 2012 in Peoria.
She was also preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Debra Garland; son, Steven Beckwith; and several brothers and sisters. Surviving are three children, Janice Beckwith, Kevin (Sherrie) Beckwith, and Cindy Stout, all of Peoria; two granddaughters, Tracy (Kevin) Chaney of Elmwood and Sara (Robert) Ridley of Peoria; three great-grandchildren, Devorah, Alannah, and Collin Chaney, all of Peoria; and her beloved grandpup, Kobe.
Geraldine worked in the collections department for Commercial Bank for the duration of her career. She loved to spend time with her grandchildren, reading, circle word puzzles, and sewing. She was a devoted Chicago Cubs fan.
Geraldine's funeral service will be at 1:00 p.m. Monday, June 15, 2020 at Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel in Peoria with visitation one hour prior to the service. Burial will take place at Swan Lake Memory Gardens in Peoria. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association.
Online condolences may be made to Geraldine's family at www.davison-fulton.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jun. 11 to Jun. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
15
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel
Send Flowers
JUN
15
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel
2021 North University Street
Peoria, IL 61604
3096885700
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved