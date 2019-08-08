Home

Hinchliff-Pearson-West, Galesburg
1070 West Fremont Street
Galesburg, IL 61401
(309) 343-2101
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Knox College Ferris Lounge
Galesburg, IL
Geraldine Pahel Obituary
Geraldine Pahel
GALESBURG — Mrs. Geraldine R. Pahel, 88, of Galesburg, Illinois, died at 3:42 p.m. Thursday, July 4, 2019, at Seminary Manor, Galesburg.
Cremation was accorded. A Celebration of Life visitation will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, August 10, 2019, at the Knox College Ferris Lounge, Galesburg. In lieu of flowers, the memorials may be made to Susan G. Komen for the Cure. Hinchliff-Pearson-West Funeral Directors and Cremation Service Galesburg Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Aug. 8 to Aug. 10, 2019
