|
|
Geraldine R. Schierer
METAMORA - Geraldine Rose (Minger) Schierer, 103, of Metamora, IL, passed away on Friday, April 17, 2020, at Snyder Village, Metamora, IL.
Gerry was born on July 13, 1916, and was the daughter of John and Rosa (Grob) Minger. She married Edward A. Schierer on April 24, 1941, and he passed away on February 11, 2012. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
She is survived by her son, Donald E. (Rita) Schierer of Wichita, Kansas; grandson, Eric; granddaughter, Erin (Kyle) Dorgan; great-grandchildren, Katelyn and James; daughter, Karen (William) Kaliney of Granger, Indiana; granddaughter, Kelly (Kevy) Feierstein; great-grandchildren, Mila and Sage; grandson, Ryan (Emily) Kaliney; great-grandchildren, Evie, Will and Lydia; grandson, Sean Kaliney; and son, Douglas J. Schierer of Citrus Heights, California.
Gerry attended Brown's Business School. Before and after raising her family, she worked at Caterpillar and Sears. She and Ed loved spending time with family, the Cubs and traveling. They were the first residents at Snyder Village and enjoyed being a part of that community for over 30 years.
Due to the Coronavirus, no services will be held. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery in Metamora. Please, no flowers, but donations may be made to Snyder Village, 1200 East Partridge Street, Metamora, IL 61548. Online condolences at www.masonfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 20 to Apr. 22, 2020