Gerhardt Freimuth HeuermannPEORIA - Gerhardt Freimuth Heuermann, age 95, a lifelong resident of Limestone Township, passed away at 5:40 a.m. on Sunday, May 31, 2020, at Sharon Elms in Peoria, IL.He was born on May 15, 1925, in Peoria, to Edward and Elizabeth (Freimuth) Heuermann. He married Beatrice Burns on April 20, 1952, in Bartonville. Beatice passed away on May 11, 2009, in Peoria. Gerhardt was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Edwin Heuermann.Survivors include two sons, Douglas (Alana, Erin and Sara) Heuermann and David (Caroline, Zoe and Evan) Heuermann; and nephew, Louis (Darla, Mitchell, Michael and Emily) Heuermann.Gerhardt was a Manual High School graduate and a United States Navy veteran, serving in World War II. He retired from Caterpillar, Inc., and devoted his time to Christ Lutheran Church in Peoria.Cremation rites have been accorded and there will be no services at this time. Davison-Fulton Bartonville Chapel is in charge of arrangements. Burial will be in St John's Lutheran Church Cemetery in Bartonville.In lieu of flowers, please contribute to South Side Mission, 1127 S. Laramie St., Peoria, IL 61605.