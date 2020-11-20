1/
Gertrude C. Dorothy
1919 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gertrude's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gertrude C. Dorothy
BLANDINSVILLE - Gertude Charlotte Dorothy passed away on November 19, 2020 at Lewis Christian Memorial Village in Springfield.
She was born on July 31, 1919 in Nauvoo, IL. She married Glenn Dorothy in December of 1943 and the were the parents of three children: Gary, Barbara and Janice. She was preceded in death by her husband and daughter Barbara Bean. Surviving are one son, Gary of Palm Springs, CA and daughter, Janice (Patrick) Fitzgerald of Springfield, IL as well as granddaughters, Kristin and Megan Fitzgerald and great-grandchildren, Emma and Ryan.
Private burial service will be held on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at Glade City Cemetery in Blandinsville.
Memorials may be made to the Blandinsville United Methodist Church or the Blandinsville-Hire Fire Protection District.
Clugston-Tibbitts Funeral Home in Macomb is in charge of arrangements.
You may leave condolences and sign the guest book online at clugston-tibbitts.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
24
Burial
Glade City Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Clugston-Tibbitts Funeral Homes
303 East Washington
Macomb, IL 61455
(309) 833-2188
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Clugston-Tibbitts Funeral Homes and Monuments

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 20, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this time.
The Staff of Clugston-Tibbitts Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved