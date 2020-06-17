Gertrude K. Schoon
CANTON - Gertrude K. (Geier) Schoon, age 90, went to her heavenly home on June 15, 2020, with her family at her side. Gert was born on June 9, 1930 to Vincent and Catherine (Fraune) Geier as the oldest daughter in a family of 9 children. Gert and her siblings grew up on a farm with a core set of values: faith, family, hard work and good fun. These values shaped Gert from an early age and defined her throughout her life. Gert graduated from Canton High School in 1950 and received her nursing diploma from Graham Hospital in 1953. She later achieved an Associates Degree from Canton Community College. On a very wintry November 20, 1954 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Gert married Maurice E. Schoon, who preceded in her death on March 29, 2013. Gert and Maurice were the proud and devoted parents to four children: Celia (Andrew) Yeo of Martinsville, Indiana; Diane (Don) Tharp of Essex Junction, VT; Dave (Patti) Schoon of Canton, Illinois; and Bob (Jodie) Schoon of E Troy, WS.
Gert loved being Grandma to 11 grandchildren: Christopher Schoon, Victoria, TX; Caroline Mastrangelo, Virginia Beach, VA; Patrick Schoon, Canton, IL; Jessica Yeo, Reston, VA; Rachael and Megan Tharp, Essex Junction, VA; Hannah Schoon, Newcastle, England; Bethany, Brian, Kayla, and Jennifer Schoon, all of E Troy, WS; and 6 great-grandchildren. Gert is also survived by 1 brother, Carl Geier, Pekin, Illinois; and 4 sisters: Ann (Willard) Schoon, Glasford, Illinois; Mary McCoy, Elmwood, Illinois, Helen McCloskey, Springfield, OH, and Rose Shawgo, Lewistown, Illinois and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, 1 infant sister, and 2 brothers.
For 40+ years, Gert worked at Graham Hospital. She started her nursing career working as a staff nurse in various departments, moving onto Evening Supervisor, and then in 1969, opened Graham's Intensive Care. In 1974, Gert felt challenged to take the first national exam to certify nurses in critical care and maintained her certification throughout the remainder of her nursing career. She retired as Department Head of the ICU/PCU in March 1994. Gert was devoted to her patients, with a strong and conscientious commitment to make sure they received the best medical and compassionate care from her and her staff. She mentored many other nurses along the way, sharing freely her wisdom and experience. Gert was a highly regarded and respected colleague with physicians and across the medical community. No surprise, Gert's servant heart also expressed itself in the community. She organized the Fulton County Coronary Club, giving educational programs on cardio-pulmonary resuscitation. Gert organized and coached Canton's first Ladies Softball League. She was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church, PEO, and Altruistic Club. She was also an active volunteer for the Canton Community Concerts, Heart of Illinois Critical Care Association, St. Mary's Food Pantry, Meals on Wheels, and Graham Hospital Gift League. In 1972, Gert was named Canton Daily Ledger's Woman of the Year to recognize her service to the community. Gert was truly an exceptional lady who lived her life with courage, faith, a strong work ethic, a deep sense of personal responsibility to make a positive difference, and a great sense of humor. She enjoyed traveling in all kinds of ways: family camping trips, a variety of vacations in the States and overseas, and even an occasional 'girls' trip with her sisters and her mother to the casinos. Gert knew her way on the dance floor – from square dancing to ball room dancing and made sure her kids to knew how to polka. She was a fierce competitor in any card game or Yahtzee and her infamous cheesecake recipe is another example of her many legacies to her family.
A public visitation will be at Oaks-Hines Funeral Home in Canton, Illinois on Friday, June 19, 2020 from 5:00 – 7:30 p.m. with COVID-19 social distancing and masks required. There will be a Christian Mass of Burial at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Canton on Saturday, June 20, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. Reverend Daniel Ebker will officiate. Burial will be at White Chapel Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, family and friends can best express their condolences through contributions to St. Mary's Food Pantry at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Canton or to Graham Hospital School of Nursing, where a memorial scholarship fund is being established in her honor. To view Gertrude's DVD, please go to www.oakshinesfuneralhome.com. In view of the COVID-19 restrictions, the family would sincerely appreciate individuals sharing a favorite memory of Gert on the website or send them to: Celia Yeo, 8131 Cedar Run Drive, Martinsville, Indiana 46151.
CANTON - Gertrude K. (Geier) Schoon, age 90, went to her heavenly home on June 15, 2020, with her family at her side. Gert was born on June 9, 1930 to Vincent and Catherine (Fraune) Geier as the oldest daughter in a family of 9 children. Gert and her siblings grew up on a farm with a core set of values: faith, family, hard work and good fun. These values shaped Gert from an early age and defined her throughout her life. Gert graduated from Canton High School in 1950 and received her nursing diploma from Graham Hospital in 1953. She later achieved an Associates Degree from Canton Community College. On a very wintry November 20, 1954 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Gert married Maurice E. Schoon, who preceded in her death on March 29, 2013. Gert and Maurice were the proud and devoted parents to four children: Celia (Andrew) Yeo of Martinsville, Indiana; Diane (Don) Tharp of Essex Junction, VT; Dave (Patti) Schoon of Canton, Illinois; and Bob (Jodie) Schoon of E Troy, WS.
Gert loved being Grandma to 11 grandchildren: Christopher Schoon, Victoria, TX; Caroline Mastrangelo, Virginia Beach, VA; Patrick Schoon, Canton, IL; Jessica Yeo, Reston, VA; Rachael and Megan Tharp, Essex Junction, VA; Hannah Schoon, Newcastle, England; Bethany, Brian, Kayla, and Jennifer Schoon, all of E Troy, WS; and 6 great-grandchildren. Gert is also survived by 1 brother, Carl Geier, Pekin, Illinois; and 4 sisters: Ann (Willard) Schoon, Glasford, Illinois; Mary McCoy, Elmwood, Illinois, Helen McCloskey, Springfield, OH, and Rose Shawgo, Lewistown, Illinois and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, 1 infant sister, and 2 brothers.
For 40+ years, Gert worked at Graham Hospital. She started her nursing career working as a staff nurse in various departments, moving onto Evening Supervisor, and then in 1969, opened Graham's Intensive Care. In 1974, Gert felt challenged to take the first national exam to certify nurses in critical care and maintained her certification throughout the remainder of her nursing career. She retired as Department Head of the ICU/PCU in March 1994. Gert was devoted to her patients, with a strong and conscientious commitment to make sure they received the best medical and compassionate care from her and her staff. She mentored many other nurses along the way, sharing freely her wisdom and experience. Gert was a highly regarded and respected colleague with physicians and across the medical community. No surprise, Gert's servant heart also expressed itself in the community. She organized the Fulton County Coronary Club, giving educational programs on cardio-pulmonary resuscitation. Gert organized and coached Canton's first Ladies Softball League. She was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church, PEO, and Altruistic Club. She was also an active volunteer for the Canton Community Concerts, Heart of Illinois Critical Care Association, St. Mary's Food Pantry, Meals on Wheels, and Graham Hospital Gift League. In 1972, Gert was named Canton Daily Ledger's Woman of the Year to recognize her service to the community. Gert was truly an exceptional lady who lived her life with courage, faith, a strong work ethic, a deep sense of personal responsibility to make a positive difference, and a great sense of humor. She enjoyed traveling in all kinds of ways: family camping trips, a variety of vacations in the States and overseas, and even an occasional 'girls' trip with her sisters and her mother to the casinos. Gert knew her way on the dance floor – from square dancing to ball room dancing and made sure her kids to knew how to polka. She was a fierce competitor in any card game or Yahtzee and her infamous cheesecake recipe is another example of her many legacies to her family.
A public visitation will be at Oaks-Hines Funeral Home in Canton, Illinois on Friday, June 19, 2020 from 5:00 – 7:30 p.m. with COVID-19 social distancing and masks required. There will be a Christian Mass of Burial at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Canton on Saturday, June 20, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. Reverend Daniel Ebker will officiate. Burial will be at White Chapel Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, family and friends can best express their condolences through contributions to St. Mary's Food Pantry at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Canton or to Graham Hospital School of Nursing, where a memorial scholarship fund is being established in her honor. To view Gertrude's DVD, please go to www.oakshinesfuneralhome.com. In view of the COVID-19 restrictions, the family would sincerely appreciate individuals sharing a favorite memory of Gert on the website or send them to: Celia Yeo, 8131 Cedar Run Drive, Martinsville, Indiana 46151.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jun. 17 to Jun. 19, 2020.