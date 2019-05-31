Home

PEORIA - On Monday Jan. 28, Gertrude (Gertie) Elaine Mann, formerly of Peoria, answered the call from her Heavenly Father and departed this life peacefully at Grace Care Center in Katy, Texas.
Ms. Gertrude Elaine Mann was the daughter of the late Loretta Brown born May 4, 1945, in Charleston, S.C. Gertie attended public schools in Charleston. She moved away in the early 1960s.
Gert worked at Ruppman Marketing Company for 17 years retiring in 1991.
She had two children: son Rodney Brown and daughter Edzena Francine Mann (deceased 2016).
Gertrude gave her life to the Lord and was an active member of Ward Chapel AME Church in Peoria, IL, where she served faithfully until she became ill soon after her daughter's passing.
A Memorial Service will be Saturday, June 1, 2019, at 11AM at Ward Chapel AME Church 511 Richard Allen Dr. Peoria, IL. 61605. Pastor Adrian L. Johnson will officiate and Rev. Arthur S. Williams will provide the eulogy.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 31 to June 2, 2019
