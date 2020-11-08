Gilbert C. Monier
LACON - Gilbert Charles Monier, age 95, of Lacon passed away on Saturday, November 7, 2020, at Apostolic Christian Skylines in Peoria.
Gilbert was born on November 15, 1924, in Princeton, IL, to Charles Leland and Vivian Hazel (Weller) Monier. He married Gloria Yvonne Ertle on November 6, 1954.
Surviving are his wife, Yvonne; his children, Shawn Monier, Dow Monier and Breck (Cyndy) Monier; his grandchildren, Lydia Monier and Dustin (Stacy) Monier; and three great-grandchildren, Kinsey, Emelia and Lawson. Also surviving is his sister-in-law, Ilene Monier.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his brothers, Ralph and Roger Monier.
Gilbert grew up on the family farm west of Sparland. He and his brothers had a farming partnership that started with their father, producing and processing hybrid seed corn, swine and soybeans. Along with farming, he was a charter member of L.S. 52 Ambulance Service, serving for 9 years as an EMT, and then appointed as a Trustee of the Lacon Sparland Fire Protection District before retiring in 2010. He was a board member of LaPrairie Mutual Insurance Company for many years, serving several years as President. After retiring, Gilbert worked part-time as a correction officer and court bailiff with the Marshall County Sheriff's Department for 10 years. He was a member of the Lacon Sparland Methodist Church and a 50-plus year member of the Lacon Masonic Lodge. He and Yvonne enjoyed traveling overseas. They also enjoyed showing their Tennessee Walking Horses.
Cremation rites will be accorded and a graveside service will be held on Thursday, November 12, 2020, at 10 a.m. at Lacon Cemetery. Social distancing will be in effect.
Memorials may be made to the Lacon Sparland Methodist Church or the Lacon Sparland Ambulance Service.
Arrangements are under the care of Lenz Memorial Home and online condolences may be made through www.lenzmemorialhome.com
.