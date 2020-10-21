Gilbert Taylor Jr.

PEORIA - Gilbert Taylor Jr., 71, of Peoria passed away at 6:13 a.m. on Saturday, October 17, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-Methodist.

He was born on September 5 1949, in Peoria to Ruth E. Lewis and Gilbert Taylor Sr.

Gilbert is survived by his siblings, James (Faye) Taylor, Johnnie Taylor, Ellis Morris, Ronnie Taylor, Patricia Taylor, Linda Faulkner and Janetta Turner; children, Mecca (Kevin) Taylor-Beasley, Candace (Kahlil) Gayton, Gilbert Taylor III, Thad Robinson, Sharmela Taylor and Yolunda Johnson; 6 grandsons; and 5 granddaughters.

Gilbert was preceded in death by both parents, one brother and a special grandson, Derrick L. "DJ" Booth Jr.

Gilbert was a very fun-loving person who enjoyed doing things for others and spending time with his children and grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 24, 2020, at New Testament Fellowship, 1701 N. Sheridan Road, Peoria, IL 61604, at 11 a.m. Visitation will be held prior, from 10 to 11 a.m. The Bishop Sam Russell will officiate.



