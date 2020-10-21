1/1
Gilbert Taylor Jr.
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gilbert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gilbert Taylor Jr.
PEORIA - Gilbert Taylor Jr., 71, of Peoria passed away at 6:13 a.m. on Saturday, October 17, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-Methodist.
He was born on September 5 1949, in Peoria to Ruth E. Lewis and Gilbert Taylor Sr.
Gilbert is survived by his siblings, James (Faye) Taylor, Johnnie Taylor, Ellis Morris, Ronnie Taylor, Patricia Taylor, Linda Faulkner and Janetta Turner; children, Mecca (Kevin) Taylor-Beasley, Candace (Kahlil) Gayton, Gilbert Taylor III, Thad Robinson, Sharmela Taylor and Yolunda Johnson; 6 grandsons; and 5 granddaughters.
Gilbert was preceded in death by both parents, one brother and a special grandson, Derrick L. "DJ" Booth Jr.
Gilbert was a very fun-loving person who enjoyed doing things for others and spending time with his children and grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 24, 2020, at New Testament Fellowship, 1701 N. Sheridan Road, Peoria, IL 61604, at 11 a.m. Visitation will be held prior, from 10 to 11 a.m. The Bishop Sam Russell will officiate.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
New Testament Fellowship
Send Flowers
OCT
24
Funeral service
11:00 AM
New Testament Fellowship
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved