1/1
Girma Biresaw
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Girma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Girma Biresaw
PEORIA - Dr. Girma Biresaw, 72, of Peoria passed away from low blood sugar on the morning of Tuesday, September 8, 2020, as he slept.
Girma was born on August 8, 1948, in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. He was preceded in death by his parents, his two older brothers and sister.
Girma traveled to the U.S. in 1973 to study Mathematics and Textile Chemistry and earned dual BS degrees in May of 1977. He attended graduate school at the University of California at Davis, where he received his Ph.D. in Chemistry in 1981. It is there that he met his wife of 35 years. Girma worked as a Lead Research Scientist for the US Department of Agriculture. He is an internationally renowned expert in lubricants and bio-oils.
He is survived by his wife, Scarlett Hicks; and their two children, Aaron, a Peoria Firefighter, Paramedic and BSN, and Alexa, who works for the federal government.
Girma was an avid naturalist and loved hiking, bird watching and exploring national parks and was very active in Boy Scouts of America. He always said that he believed in God, hard work and himself.
A public visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on Friday, September 18, 2020, at Woolsey-Wilton Funeral Home in Peoria. Funeral services will be private.
Memorials may be made to the charity of your choice.
You may view Girma's obituary online at www.woolsey-wilton.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Sep. 12 to Sep. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Davison-Fulton-Woolsey-Wilton Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Davison-Fulton-Woolsey-Wilton Funeral Home
2408 West Willow Knolls Drive
Peoria, IL 61614
3096913456
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Davison-Fulton-Woolsey-Wilton Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved