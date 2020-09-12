Girma Biresaw
PEORIA - Dr. Girma Biresaw, 72, of Peoria passed away from low blood sugar on the morning of Tuesday, September 8, 2020, as he slept.
Girma was born on August 8, 1948, in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. He was preceded in death by his parents, his two older brothers and sister.
Girma traveled to the U.S. in 1973 to study Mathematics and Textile Chemistry and earned dual BS degrees in May of 1977. He attended graduate school at the University of California at Davis, where he received his Ph.D. in Chemistry in 1981. It is there that he met his wife of 35 years. Girma worked as a Lead Research Scientist for the US Department of Agriculture. He is an internationally renowned expert in lubricants and bio-oils.
He is survived by his wife, Scarlett Hicks; and their two children, Aaron, a Peoria Firefighter, Paramedic and BSN, and Alexa, who works for the federal government.
Girma was an avid naturalist and loved hiking, bird watching and exploring national parks and was very active in Boy Scouts of America. He always said that he believed in God, hard work and himself.
A public visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on Friday, September 18, 2020, at Woolsey-Wilton Funeral Home in Peoria. Funeral services will be private.
Memorials may be made to the charity of your choice
