Gladys M. Webb
PEORIA – Gladys M. Webb, 84, of Peoria, passed away on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at Washington Senior Living. She was born in McHenry, KY on March 6, 1936 to O. Cyrus and Leona E. (Maddox) Lindsey. She married James E. Webb on February 7, 1953. He preceded her in death on November 3, 2003 in Peoria.
She was also preceded in death by her parents; son, James "Spider" Webb on November 3, 2011; five brothers; and four great-grandchildren. Surviving are five children, Gary Webb of Peoria, Linda (Jim) Feicke of Manito, Tammy (Tom) Ripp of West Peoria, Sherri (Kenny) Rogers of Bayview Gardens, and Kelly (Lee) Gatzemeyer of East Peoria; 22 grandchildren; 41 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and one brother, Roger Fromm of Germantown Hills.
Gladys worked in shipping and receiving for Peoria Plastics for over 30 years, retiring in 2005. She loved to play BINGO wherever there was a game to be played. The family would like to thank Washington Senior Living for the great care given to Gladys.
Gladys's funeral service will be at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel in Peoria with visitation one hour prior to service. The family would like to request all attending to dress casual. Burial will take place at Swan Lake Memory Gardens in Peoria. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association.
Online condolences may be made to Gladys's family at www.davison-fulton.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jun. 11 to Jun. 13, 2020.