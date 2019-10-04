|
Gladys Morlock
PEORIA - Gladys Marie (Wieland) Morlock of Hollywood, Florida, formerly of Peoria, passed away and returned to God on Monday, Sept. 30, 2019.
Born Dec. 2, 1928, she is preceded by the passing of her parents, Louis Wieland and Cora Begner Wieland, her sister, Evelyn Wieland Paul, her brother, Norman Wieland.
She is survived in life by her sister Wilma Wieland Baughman, sister-in-law, Evie Wieland, brother-in-law Don Paul.
Gladys was married to John Gordon Morlock and had four children:
Two of her children have gone to be with the Lord: Linda Morlock and Mark Morlock.
Her surviving children are Debra Morlock and Greg Morlock.
She was blessed with 3 grandsons: Ryan Pheiffer, Aaron Woods, and Jon Woods, and 4 great-grandchildren: Ashley Woods, Cayla Woods, Brayden Pheiffer and Brynlee Pheiffer.
Her final days were spent surrounded by loving family and friends.
Her service will be held on October 5, 2019 at Fred Hunter's Funeral Home. View the Fred Hunter's Obituary site to add photos and memories.
Donations in her memory may be made to Victory Christian Center, 5118 S St Rd 7, Davie, FL 33314 to honor her life.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 4 to Oct. 6, 2019