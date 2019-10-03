|
Gladys Pilson
PEORIA — Gladys Luella Pilson, née Boles, also known as Molly, formerly of Peoria, passed away at the age of 78 on the evening of Tuesday, April 9, 2019, in San Jose, California.
Molly was born in Peoria, Illinois, in the fall of 1940, the second child of Vance Henderson Boles and Beulah Bernadine Reed. She worked for Eastern, Ozark and American airlines.
Molly loved to travel, sing and play the piano. She sang in choral groups in every town she resided. She enjoyed nature and reveled in its splendor.
Molly is survived by her daughter, Chris Pilson of San Jose, California; her son, Michael McDermott; and grandchildren, John Richard McDermott and Benjamin Clifford McDermott.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 3 to Oct. 5, 2019