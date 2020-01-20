|
Glen A. Bastin
PEORIA - Glen A. Bastin, 80, of Peoria, passed away on Sunday, January 19, 2020, at his residence.
Glen was born on November 30, 1939, in Monroe County, KY, to Victor and Lucille (Huffman) Bastin. He married Wanda Laughary on February 12, 1960, in Creve Couer, Illinios.
He was preceded in death by his parents and half brother, Michael Bastin.
Surviving are his wife of 59 years; his sons, Bruce (Jackie) Bastin and Brian (Debbie) Bastin, both of Peoria; two granddaughters, Sarah (Jeremy) Havron of Trivoli, Illinois, and Sharyl Bastin of Creve Coeur; and two great-grandchildren, Valerie and Jace Havron.
Glen served in the U.S. Navy (1958-1962), then worked at Bemis Bag Company, and then at Caterpillar (1965-1995). He founded the Glen Bastin Lawn Service in 1963. Glen enjoyed fishing, snowmobiling and the outdoors. He also loved square dancing.
Visitation will be held at The Wilton Mortuary, 2101 N. Knoxville Ave., Peoria, IL, on Friday, January 24, 2020, from 1 to 3 p.m. A funeral service will directly follow, starting at 3 p.m. The Reverend John Davis will be officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to .
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jan. 20 to Jan. 22, 2020