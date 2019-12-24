Home

Clary Funeral Home
3004 West Lake Avenue
Peoria, IL 61614
309-686-0166
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
12:00 PM
Clary Funeral Home
3004 West Lake Avenue
Peoria, IL 61614
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
1:00 PM
Clary Funeral Home
3004 West Lake Avenue
Peoria, IL 61614
Glen B. Anderson


1917 - 2019
Glen B. Anderson Obituary
Glen B. Anderson
PEORIA - Glen B. Anderson, 102, of Peoria passed away on Sunday, December 22, 2019, at Heddington Oaks in West Peoria.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Friday, December 27, 2019, at Clary Funeral Home, 3004 West Lake Avenue, Peoria. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment will be at Oak Ridge Cemetery in Farmington.
Glen was born on August 12, 1917, in Peoria, the son of James and Genevieve (Mohn) Anderson. He married Margaret Mae Deemy on July 13, 1937, in Eureka. She preceded him in death on February 12, 1989, in Peoria.
He was also preceded in death by two grandchildren and 2 sisters.
He is survived by his daughters, Susan Parks, Maralee Anderson and Rebecca Elliott, all of Peoria; seven grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild.
Glen worked as a Tool and Die Maker for J.H. Benedict. He retired in 1982. He was a member of the Machinist Union for over 50 years. He was also a Boy Scout leader for many years.
The family would like to extend their gratitude to Transitions Hospice and Heddington Oaks for the wonderful care they provided to Glen.
Memorial contributions may be made in Glen's memory to Heddington Oaks.
Glen's memorial website and online condolences may be accessed at www.ClaryFunerals.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Dec. 24 to Dec. 26, 2019
