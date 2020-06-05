Glen Dale McCullough
PEORIA - Peoria Loses One of its Biggest Fans……Glen Dale McCullough, 93 of Peoria passed away on June 3, 2020. He was born to Harriet and Floyd McCullough. Glen graduated from Manual High School in 1944. He served in the Air Force and Air Guard, graduating from Bradley University with a BA in 1950 and in '56 with an MA. Later that year he married Joan Stice, and they would have celebrated 64 years of marriage on July 5.
Glen began his career as a teacher and a coach, but spent most with Caterpillar, retiring in 1984. Glen is survived by his wife and children Laura (Tim), Chris (Krissy), granddaughter Anna, and brother-in law, Bill Stice, special cousins, Melody and Clint Reed, Amanda, Eric, Charlie, Anna Schermerhorn, Matthew, Michelle, Madeline and Meredith Reed. Glen was dedicated and devoted to his family, his career and had a passion for volunteering and mentoring young people. He loved to encourage, inspire and recognize the accomplishments and potential in others, especially young people. He was on the original Board of Directors for the Central Illinois Collegiate Baseball League, the Peoria Pacers, and the first Little League in Peoria. Glen served as a manager for Bradley Basketball while in college and continued his volunteering for Bradley athletics, organizing a "stats" and communications crew for Bradley Men's Basketball which was later expanded to include women's basketball and volleyball. His crew's professionalism caught the attention of the Missouri Valley Conference who invited them to help organize and run the Missouri Valley Tournament when it moved to St Louis. His lifetime of service was recognized by many awards including Outstanding Contribution Bradley Athletics Award (1982), Lydia Moss Bradley Award (2008), Bradley Athletics 40 Years of Service Award, and Bradley Women's Basketball Service Award (1999).
In addition, Glen received IHSA Volunteer of the Year Award (1998), IHSA Over-and-Above the Rim Award for his work with March Madness (2007), and Tri-County Sports annual Neve Harms Meritorious Service Award (2010). He was inducted into the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame, Bradley Hall of Fame (1985), and Missouri Valley Hall of Fame (1999).
No services are planned. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent in memory of Glen McCullough to: The Ken and Pat Goldin Scholarship Fund c/o Bradley University, 1501 Bradley Avenue, Peoria, IL 61625 or donor's choice.
The Cremation Society of Mid-Illinois Co. Pekin/Peoria is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at csmico.com
