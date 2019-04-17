|
Glen Edward Migit
TREMONT - Glen E. Migit, 65, formerly of Tremont, IL, passed away Saturday, April 13, 2019, at 12:15 a.m. in Winston-Salem, NC, at Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center.
Glen was born on August 10, 1953, in Chicago, IL. He moved to Tremont at the age of 13 and lived there until August of 2017, when he moved to Mooresville, NC, to live near his son, Matthew. He was a 30-year employee of Matcor in Morton, IL, and transferred to Matcor in Welcome, NC.
Glen is survived by his son, Matthew Migit of Mooresville, NC; brother, Phil (Debbi) Migit of Groveland, IL; sister, Valerie Dison of Saint Louis, MO; sister, Kim (Greg) Andrews of Dunlap, IL; 7 nephews; 4 nieces; and a great-niece.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ed and Orva Migit.
Glen was everybody's friend, went the extra mile to help people and never met a stranger. Glen loved deeply and will be greatly missed.
Visitation will be Saturday, April 20, at Trinity Church, 1901 S. 4th Ave., Morton, IL, at 1 p.m., with service to follow.
Instead of flowers, the family has asked that you donate to the MDS Foundation (https://www.mds-foundation.org/about-the-mds-foundation) to help find a cure. Thank you!
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2019