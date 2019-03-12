|
Glen Frank Dille
PEORIA - Glen Frank Dille, Phd., 78, of Peoria passed away Sunday, March 10, 2019, in Peoria.
He was born on March 16, 1940, in Las Animas, CO, to Frank and Frances (McElroy) Dille, M.D. He married Torchie Lee Hundley in Boulder, CO, and she preceded him in death. His parents also preceded him in death.
Surviving are his two children, Margaret (Thomas) Mazzullo of Westminster, CO, and Philip Dille of East Peoria; and one granddaughter, Alexandra Dille, also of East Peoria.
Glen served as a Captain in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam Era. He received his Bachelors and Masters Degree from the University of Colorado and then went on to get his Doctorate Degree from Tulane University in New Orleans, LA. He worked as a Professor of Spanish Language and Literature at Bradley University for over 25 years before retiring as Professor Emeritus.
A celebration of life will be on Saturday, March 16, 2019, at 3 p.m., with visitation one hour prior at Davison-Fulton Woolsey-Wilton Funeral Home. Cremation will follow the service and a burial of the urn will be in Fort Collins, CO, at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Peoria Symphony.
Words of comfort can be shared with the family at www.woolsey-wilton.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 12 to Mar. 14, 2019